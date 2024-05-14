Discrimination remains pervasive with little change, say members of transgender community

According to data, the South Delhi constituency has the highest number of transgender voters at 336, whereas it was 130 in 2019.

"Discrimination is everywhere, and it's so visible, yet nothing has changed for us. Everything feels incomplete, 'aadha adhura'," said Durga Kinner.

Hoping for public representatives to start taking their issues seriously, Durga said, "Protection is the most concerning matter for us. There is no safety and security because there is no welfare board, and there is no one who can give us commitment.

''I hope our public representatives start taking us seriously, address our issues, and support our struggles,'' Durga told PTI.

Sam Williams, a 40-year-old trans individual, drew attention to the community's historical presence, citing stories from religious texts and questioning why acceptance remains elusive. Despite being recognised on paper, societal acceptance is lacking, Williams said.

"Our community was there even when there was Ram Rajya. When God didn't discriminate against us, why people do it?" she asked narrating the story of Ramayan.

"When Lord Ram was leaving Ayodhya for exile, the whole of Ayodhya went with him up to the banks of Tamsa. The kinner samaj ((transgender community) was also there," she said.

"When elections are around the corner, only then do we get highlighted. Otherwise, nobody cares about us and our feelings. After elections, they will sideline us again. We have become a topic for elections because there is nothing much that society offers us," she added.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, 26-year-old Rajan Singh has filed his nomination from the South Delhi constituency and has become Delhi's lone third-gender candidate.

Singh has been reaching out to the electorate with the slogan "Sauchalay se, Sansad tak" (from toilet to the Parliament).