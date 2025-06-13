<p>New Delhi: A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan granted the relief to the 70-year-old journalist, who had moved the apex court challenging his arrest.</p><p>The court said it was necessary that the petitioner's journalistic rights and his fundamental right to freedom of speech were protected.</p><p>He was arrested on June 9.</p>.Senior journalist held over 'offensive' remarks on Amaravati, women.<p>The bench directed the release of Rao noting that he did not make the statement on his show but it was one of the panelists who made the alleged derogatory remarks.</p><p>The court asked the state government counsel, how the petitioner could be arrested for statements made by someone else. </p><p>"Someone else is making the statement. How can this be," the bench asked. </p><p>The state government counsel replied, “He was goading and abetting the man who was making that statement. He was laughing”.</p><p>The court, however, allowed the relief, saying “We direct that the petitioner be released in the FIR subject to conditions imposed by the trial court".</p><p>The bench also asked Rao to refrain from making any derogatory statement on his show or allow anyone else to make the same.</p>