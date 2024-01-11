JOIN US
india

Court yet to decide on accepting cops' report on minor's plaint over sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on March 2 its order on whether to accept a police report seeking cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 10:35 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on March 2 its order on whether to accept a police report seeking cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Thursday, said some clarifications were required in the matter.

The Delhi Police had on June 15, 2023 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of case by the girl.

The report for closure of the case was filed after the girl's father claimed she had lodged the complaint against Singh over perceived injustice to her.

