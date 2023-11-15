Dog bite case: SC relief to candidate twice denied appointment as Civil Judge (Junior Division)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has come to the relief of a woman, who was twice denied appointment to the post of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge (Junior Division), despite finally qualifying the selection process.

Petitioner Apoorva Pathak was first declined an appointment in 2017 due to non-disclosure of a criminal case related to a dog bite and second time in 2019 for not disclosing the rejection of her appointment in 2017.

Taking up her writ petition, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia set aside the decision taken by the full court of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"We have absolutely no doubt in our mind that the decision of the High Court taken on its administrative side though well-intentioned, is causing a grave injustice to the petitioner," the bench said.

After hearing petitioner's counsel advocate Namit Saxena, the bench said the objections raised by the High Court that she has not appeared before this court with clean hands, is not correct, as her statement in the petition makes it clear.

"The nature of the offence against the petitioner is itself an extremely minor offence under IPC. For the non-disclosure of this offence, she has already suffered inasmuch as in the first round of selection for the year 2017 although she was selected but was not given an appointment, and she lost her case right up to the Supreme Court," the bench said.

The court directed giving an appointment to the petitioner along with the seniority from the date of her selection in order of merit.

In its detailed order, the bench said to punish her again for the same reason in the next selection process, is not justified.