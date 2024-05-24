Don’t discuss Kerala’s proposal for new dam at Mullaperiyar: TN to Centre

Stalin said the existing dam, which was constructed during the British regime and is maintained by Tamil Nadu government, has been repeatedly found to be safe in all aspects by various Expert Committees and has been ruled so by the Supreme Court in its judgments dated February 27, 2006 and May 7, 2014.

He also said when Kerala made an attempt to get approval for the ToR for EIA study for the proposal for a new dam, the issue was taken up by Tamil Nadu at the Supreme Court and it was clearly ruled that any such step would require the court’s permission.

“Therefore, the current act of Kerala’s IDRB taking up EIA study for a new dam as well EAC considering the request for permission to take up the above study would definitely be in contempt of the orders passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the state government’s objections have already been conveyed to members of the EAC.

“We intend to take strong legal action, including contempt petitions, if the earlier orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court are not adhered to by the various stakeholders in this issue,” the Chief Minister said.

He also asked Yadav to instruct officers concerned of the Ministry and the Member Secretary of the EAC to drop the agenda item on the proposed EIA for the new dam during the EAC meeting to be held on May 28 and also not to take up any such proposal from Kerala in the future.