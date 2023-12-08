Don't upload questions myself as I can't operate computers: Giridhari Yadav in LS

"I do not upload my questions myself.... My PS (personal secretary) does it. I do not know how to operate a computer ... so my staff does that for me. I do not even remember my own password," the JD(U) leader said.

"This time I did not give any questions out of fear.... We are being intimidated," he added.

Speaker Om Birla objected to Yadav's comments.

"I request all members to prepare their own questions. This is against the norms. I can take action against members who do not prepare their own questions," Birla said.

Yadav said ethics panel chairperson Vinod Sonkar had said Hiranandani, who made the allegation through an affidavit that he paid a bribe to Moitra, would be called for examination but was not called eventually.

"It is the misfortune of this House that honourable Nishikantji was called for cross (examination), but Darshan Hiranandani was not called. If an affidavit can be trusted, why mistrust Nishikantji?"

"The ethics panel chairman had said Hiranandani would be called.... We call MPs but do not call capitalists who make allegations," he said.

Lok Sabha expelled Moitra on Friday after holding her guilty of sharing her website log-in credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours.