'Don't want SC to become Taarikh-pe-Taarikh court,' says CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday asked the lawyers to seek deferment of hearing only when it is really necessary, saying, "We don't want this court to be a Taarikh-pe-Taarikh court".

He said that frequent adjournments defeated trust of citizens reposed in the top court of the country.

Presiding over a bench, the CJI said that as many as 3,688 adjournment slips were circulated by lawyers in the last two months between September and October, 2023.

"I have one request. There are 178 adjournment slips today. On an average per miscellaneous day from September 1 and 3, 154 adjournments are circulated. A total of 3688 adjournments were circulated in two months," the CJI said.