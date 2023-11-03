'Don't want SC to become Taarikh-pe-Taarikh court,' says CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday asked the lawyers to seek deferment of hearing only when it is really necessary, saying, "We don't want this court to be a Taarikh-pe-Taarikh court".
He said that frequent adjournments defeated trust of citizens reposed in the top court of the country.
Presiding over a bench, the CJI said that as many as 3,688 adjournment slips were circulated by lawyers in the last two months between September and October, 2023.
"I have one request. There are 178 adjournment slips today. On an average per miscellaneous day from September 1 and 3, 154 adjournments are circulated. A total of 3688 adjournments were circulated in two months," the CJI said.
This defeated the purpose of filing and listing, he said.
On the contrary, 2,361 matters have been mentioned since September, 2023, 59 matters are being mentioned on an average every day, he added.
On one hand, matters are listed on expedited basis and on the other hand, they are mentioned, then they get listed and then they are adjourned, he added.
"I request the members of the bar to not seek adjournments unless really really necessary. This cannot become a Tareekh-pe-Tareekh court. This defeats trust of citizens in our court," the CJI added.
He also highlighted that the Supreme Court has taken efforts to fix hearings of fresh matters within days of filing.