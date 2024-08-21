Dosa, butter chicken top dishes attracting Polish diners at Indian restaurants in Poland

Warsaw: Indian cuisine is remarkably popular in Poland with various Indian restaurants catering to the growing demand for the rich flavours and Polish diners visiting them say the dishes like dosa and butter chicken remind them of their travels to India.

More than 45 Indian restaurants are offering a variety of traditional Indian food across Poland, with the capital Warsaw City having at least a dozen of them, as per the listing of the Embassy of India in Poland here.

India and Indian food are the talk of the town yet again as Warsaw is excited to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive here for his two-day visit on Wednesday. This will be the first official visit of an Indian prime minister to this country in 45 years.