Draft NMC guidelines issued for post graduate medical courses

Post graduate students pursuing surgical courses should get operation theatre training for at least two full days in a week while second year onwards, trainees will get training as first assistant/supervised performance for two full days in a week, the guidelines state.

Every faculty will preferably get two full days of operation table independently with or without supervision. Decision of unit chief will be followed. Every unit will perform minimum three major and six minor surgeries on operation day of the Unit.

There shall be one teaching room for each teaching department with a capacity to accommodate adequate number of students for clinical case discussions or demonstrations. Each such room shall have audio-visual facilities.

The institution shall have adequate in-house laboratory and imaging facilities for the training of post-graduate students, which should be fully run and governed by the respective department.

There should be digital data of records of investigations done in various departments or laboratories, the draft guidelines stated.

Total biochemical investigations should be at least 15 per cent of the total daily OPD load of the hospital and total microbiological investigations should be at least five per cent of the total daily OPD load of the hospital, the draft guidelines stated.