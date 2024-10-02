Driver arrested for murdering 50-year-old woman, dumping body in Noida

<p>New Delhi: A 50-year-old driver was arrested for allegedly strangling to death his employer's domestic help with a gear wire and dumping her body in a field in Noida, police said on Wednesday.</p><p>The accused, identified as Jitender alias Goldy, claimed he was in a relationship with the 50-year-old victim, but they had fallen out. He told investigators that their soured relationship had driven him to kill her, they said.</p><p>The murder came to light after their employer, a resident of Panchsheel Park in Hauz Khas, filed a complaint with the police on September 26 stating that the domestic help had gone missing with some cash, the police said.</p>.Couple held for killing, decapitating woman, dumping body in Pune river.<p>She had been working for the complainant for the last 33 years and hailed from Jharkhand, they said.</p><p>When police attempted to contact the help, her phone was found switched off, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.</p><p>The officer said that following this, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.</p><p>The police questioned everyone who had visited the complainant's house. CCTV footage from the surrounding area was reviewed, and attention soon turned to Jitender, a part-time driver employed by the family, the DCP said.</p><p>He worked three days a week, driving the complainant’s 95-year-old aunt to a senior citizens' club. On the day the maid disappeared, Jitender had left the club earlier than usual, raising suspicion, the officer said.</p><p>Further background checks revealed that Jitender had not been to his second employer’s residence on the same day. A search was initiated, and he was eventually located, police said.</p><p>"Although he initially provided false information, during sustained interrogation he confessed to killing the domestic help with an accomplice and dumping her body in Noida," DCP Ankit Chauhan said.</p><p>Based on his confession, the police recovered the body that had been stuffed in a sack from an abandoned field. It also retrieved the gear wire used in the crime.</p><p>Jitender told the investigators he disposed of the body outside Delhi to evade getting caught, the police said.</p><p>The Noida police is overseeing the postmortem process.</p>