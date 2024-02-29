Driverless train: Northern Railways removes loco pilot from service for 'negligence'

After being satisfied that the loco pilot was 'negligent', the senior DME said, "I therefore in exercise of powers conferred upon me under rule 14 (ii) of RS (D&A) Rules, 1968, have decided to impose the penalty of removal from services."

On February 25, a divisional material train (DMT) stationed at Kathua station started rolling down due to a gradient towards Pathankot at 70 to 75 km per hour.

It crossed eight to nine stations and covered a distance of 75 km before it was stopped at Ucchi Bassi by putting things like sand and wooden blocks on the track.