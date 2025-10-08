Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Drug regulator flags testing lapses at pharma firms after cough syrups deaths

Toxic cough syrup linked to 17 deaths, all under 5 years of age
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 09:03 IST
India NewsCough Syrup

Follow us on :

Follow Us