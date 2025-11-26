Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Why Bengaluru's women bartenders are in low spirits

They routinely face harassment, stalking, and flirtatious behaviour from drunk guests
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 21:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 21:12 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolifebars

Follow us on :

Follow Us