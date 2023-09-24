Home
india

EAM Jaishankar calls on Cambodian PM on sidelines of UNGA

The two leaders met on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session here Saturday.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 10:09 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and discussed with him the progress of the bilateral development partnership and the situation in Myanmar.

The two leaders met on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session here Saturday.

"Pleased to call on Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed the progress of our development partnership," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Noted as well our expanding defence and cultural cooperation. Exchanged views on Myanmar," he said.

Myanmar has been facing widespread calls for the restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021.

(Published 24 September 2023, 10:09 IST)
