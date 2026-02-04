<p>External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=S%20Jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and held a discussion on advancing bilateral economic partnership and strategic cooperation.</p><p>This comes a day after the two countries announced a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Trade%20deal">trade deal</a> that saw reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods in the US drop to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.</p><p>"Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today. Had a useful discussion on advancement of India-US economic partnership and strategic cooperation," Jaishankar said in an X post on Tuesday.</p>.US govt had imposed reciprocal tariff, so announcement regarding reduction came from Trump: Piyush Goyal.<p>In a post, Bessent said he enjoyed his meeting with Jaishankar. "During our talks, we addressed the importance of securing supply chains, as well as other national and economic security issues of mutual interest," he said.</p><p>Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday. </p><p>The external affairs minister was welcomed by Rubio at the Department of State on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the inaugural ministerial for critical minerals.</p><p>The two held bilateral discussions and "welcomed" the trade deal reached between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They further discussed "formalising" bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and mining.</p><p>Bessent's meeting comes at a time when he has been vocally critical about India's purchases of Russian oil. </p><p>The US trade secretary had described India's FTA deal with the European Union as "very disappointing". </p><p>"The US sanctioned or put a 25 per cent tariff on India for buying the Russian oil. The Europeans were unwilling to join us and it turns out because they wanted to do this trade deal. So, every time you hear a European talk about the importance of the Ukrainian people, remember that they put trade ahead of the Ukrainian people. Trade -- European trade -- more important than ending the war in Ukraine," Bessent had said.</p><p>Jaishankar is on a visit to the United States from February 2-4 and will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by Rubio on Wednesday.</p><p>During the visit, Jaishankar will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration, the Ministry of External Affairs had said.</p>