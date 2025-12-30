Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EAM S Jaishankar to attend Bangladesh's Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka

Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, former prime minister of Bangladesh
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 13:30 IST
India NewsS JaishankarDhakaKhaleda Zia

Follow us on :

Follow Us