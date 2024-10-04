Home
india

EAM S Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit on October 15

The last Indian external affairs minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 11:08 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 11:08 IST
