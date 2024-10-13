Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EC must clarify on questions raised by Congress about EVMs: Kapil Sibal

Sibal asserted he is of the opinion that misuse of EVMs does take place in the elections.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 10:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 10:19 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsElection CommissionKapil SibalEVM

Follow us on :

Follow Us