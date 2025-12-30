Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Jayanagar resident bitten by seven stray dogs during morning walk

Nagaraj sustained bite injuries to the calf muscles of his right leg and tissue injuries to his left shoulder.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 19:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 19:39 IST
Bengaluru newsstray dogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us