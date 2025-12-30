Bengaluru: Jayanagar resident bitten by seven stray dogs during morning walk

<p>Bengaluru: A resident of Jayanagar was bitten by seven stray dogs during his morning walk on Monday.</p>.<p>Terming the incident harrowing, BR Nagaraj, former director at Google India, told DH that he was attacked while walking alone to his yoga class. "I do not know what instigated the dogs. They suddenly attacked me and I fell to the ground," he said.</p>.<p>Nagaraj sustained bite injuries to the calf muscles of his right leg and tissue injuries to his left shoulder.</p>.<p>He was immediately admitted to a nearby private hospital, where he was administered anti-rabies and tetanus (TETVAC) injections. "I was given six injections around the bite wounds and still have about four doses left,” he said.</p>.Bengaluru’s climate future will be shaped in classrooms.<p>The victim has also lodged a complaint with the police regarding the stray dog menace. "It is very difficult for elderly people to walk by themselves because of the stray dog problem. I urge the authorities to take action,” Nagaraj said.</p>