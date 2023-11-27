EC must have power to derecognise political parties for violations of conditions, SC told

The written submissions, filed through senior advocate Vijay Hansaria and advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said, "The Election Commission of India shall be entitled to deregister a political party on failure to satisfy the aforesaid mandatory conditions and/or such other conditions that the Election Commission may prescribe after complying with the principles of natural justice."

"The Election Commission may be directed to frame guidelines for continuance of the registration of the political parties," the submissions said and listed out the mandatory conditions, violations of which should follow punitive action from the poll panel.