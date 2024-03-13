Election Commission will disclose details on electoral bonds in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Jammu: The Election Commission has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) related to the electoral bonds and will share all relevant information 'in time', Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said here on Wednesday.

The assertion comes in the wake of the Supreme Court directing the SBI to submit the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 to the EC.

SBI is the authorised financial institution to issue the electoral bonds.

"The SBI was supposed to submit the data by March 12. They have given to us the details in time. I will go back and look at the data (and) would definitely disclose it in time," Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar reached here on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.