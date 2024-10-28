ED attaches Rs 503.16 crore assets in five states related to Rs 4,037 crore bank fraud case

<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached movable and immovable assets in five states on Monday worth Rs 503.16 crore in Rs 4,037 crore bank fraud case, as per a <a href="https://aninews.in/news/national/general-news/ed-attaches-rs-50316-cr-assets-across-five-states-in-rs-4037-cr-bank-fraud-case20241028115758/">report </a>by <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>The five states mentioned are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.</p><p>The case is a follow up on an inquiry against Corporate Power Limited. The directors and promoters of the organisation were inquired under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.</p><p>Prior to ED's move, an FIR was registered against the firm by the CBI.</p>.ED attaches Rs 163 crore worth assets in WBSSC recruitment 'scam' case.<p>The case was registered for 'criminal conspiracy', 'cheating' and 'forgery'.</p><p>The complaint filed by Union Bank of India states that the accused submitted 'manipulated project cost statements' to get loans and divert the bank funds. </p><p>This resulted in the bank facing loss of Rs 4,037 crore; including interest Rs 11,379 crore.</p><p>The ED had carried a search operation in Nagpur, Kolkata, and Vishakhapatnam in connection to the case.</p>