ED questions Shikhar Dhawan in illegal betting app case

The 39-year-old former India opener is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED wants to understand his links with this app during the questioning.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 17:03 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 17:03 IST
