<h2>Union Cabinet announces Census 2027, to be held in two phases; caste enumeration to be included</h2>.<p>Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the government has approved Rs 11,718 crore for the conduct of the Census of India 2027.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/union-cabinet-announces-census-2027-in-2-phases-caste-enumeration-to-be-included-3828922">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Zubeen Garg case: SIT files 3,500-page chargesheet; four charged with murder</h2>.<p>The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam CID probing into cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death case has charged four accused of murder in its chargesheet filed in a court here on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/zubeen-garg-case-sit-files-3500-page-chargesheet-four-charged-with-murder-3828685">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo crisis: External aviation expert appointed to conduct flight disruption probe</h2>.<p>IndiGo, on Friday, announced that its Board has approved the appointment of Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, veteran Aviation expert, to conduct an independent expert review and assessment of the recent operational disruption and the contributing factors.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-crisis-external-aviation-expert-appointed-to-conduct-flight-disruption-probe-3828886">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress MLA claims Shivakumar to be CM after Winter session; deputy CM says won't 'indulge in show of strength'</h2>.<p>In a no-holds-barred claim, Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Friday said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would replace the incumbent Siddaramaiah after the ongoing Belagavi session of the legislature.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/congress-mla-says-shivakumar-to-be-cm-after-winter-session-latter-wont-indulge-in-show-of-strength-3828847">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala actor assault case: Pulsar Suni and five others sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment</h2>.<p>All the six found guilty in the 2017 actor abduction and gang rape case of Kerala were sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-actor-assault-case-pulsar-suni-and-five-others-sentenced-to-20-years-rigorous-imprisonment-3828974">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Build on momentum gained during debates on 'Vande Mataram', election reforms: Rahul Gandhi tells Congress MPs</h2>.<p>Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday told party members in the Lok Sabha that there was a need to build on the momentum they gained during the debates on 'Vande Mataram' and election reforms in Parliament, saying the BJP was on the backfoot, sources said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/build-on-momentum-gained-during-debates-on-vande-mataram-election-reforms-rahul-gandhi-tells-party-mps-3828865">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Discontent among Congress workers? Odisha leader slams Rahul's 'inaccessibility', Kharge's leadership style</h2>.<p>A former MLA from Odisha has written a scathing letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, slamming "growing distance" between the leadership and grassroots workers. He said that he himself has been unable to meet the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for almost three years.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dissatisfaction-among-congress-workers-odisha-leader-slams-rahuls-inaccessibility-kharges-leadership-style-3828840">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee slumps 9 paise to close at all-time low of 90.41 against US dollar</h2>.<p>The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.41 against the US dollar on Friday, as uncertainty over the India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiment.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-slumps-9-paise-to-close-at-all-time-low-of-9041-against-us-dollar-3828896">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 171, breaks world record for maximum sixes in an innings</h2>.<p>Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed fury in the first match of the Under-19 Asia Cup on Friday with a stunning 171 off just 95 balls against the UAE.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/acc-under-19-asia-cup-2025-vaibhav-suryavanshi-smashes-171-breaks-world-record-for-maximum-sixes-in-an-innings-3828890">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: 9 interesting facts about the superstar</h2>.<p>The name Rajinikanth is indisputably one of the most celebrated in Indian cinema.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/happy-birthday-rajinikanth-9-interesting-facts-about-the-superstar-3828649#5">Read more</a></p>