Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ED restores Rs 175-cr worth assets to distressed homebuyers; Supreme Court praises its initiative

The unsold inventory of 354 flats, 17 commercial units and two plots belong to a project named Royal Rajvilas (RRV) in Rajasthan's Udaipur.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 06:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 06:25 IST
India NewsEDHomebuyers

Follow us on :

Follow Us