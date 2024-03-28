ED seeks 7-day further custody of Kejriwal

The ED said Kejriwal was giving evasive replies and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices.

In his submissions, Kejriwal said, "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are four statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?"

He alleged that Sarath Chandra Reddy donated Rs 55 crore to the BJP. "I have evidence of this. Money trail is established as he donated the funds after being arrested," the chief minister said.

Reddy is the director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited and one of the co-accused-turned-approvers in the case.

A smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created in front of the nation, Kejriwal said and added that he is ready to face ED probe.

The AAP national convener was arrested by the agency in the case on March 21, and subsequently, he was sent to remand till March 28 by the court.

Kejriwal's advocate Ramesh Gupta said the chief minister wants to cooperate in the investigation but not on the ED's grounds for which the agency is seeking extension of his custodial remand.

The court has reserved its order on the ED's plea for custodial interrogation of Kejriwal in the case.

As he was being taken to the courtroom for the hearing in the case, Kejriwal told reporters that "this is a political conspiracy".

AAP ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj along with the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal were inside the court.

"This is a political conspiracy. The people will give an answer," Kejriwal said.