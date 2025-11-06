<p>New Delhi: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning next week in an alleged bank fraud-cum-money laundering case, according to sources.</p>.<p>The 66-year-old businessman was questioned by the federal probe agency in August.</p>.<p>Anil Ambani has been asked to depose on November 14 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud at the State Bank of India (SBI), the sources said.</p>.ED attaches assets worth over Rs 7,500 crore in money laundering case against Anil Ambani.<p>The agency recently attached assets worth Rs 7,500 crore as part of its investigation against Ambani's group companies. </p>