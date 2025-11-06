<p>Patna: RJD supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalu-prasad-yadav">Lalu Prasad</a> on Thursday called for a change in the regime in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>, with an euphemism that 'roti' (flatbread) should be continuously flipped on the 'tawa', otherwise it would burn.</p><p>The veteran leader, who cast his vote with his wife Rabri Devi, and son and INDIA bloc CM candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a>, <a href="https://x.com/laluprasadrjd/status/1986283505006092482">posted a photograph on X</a> with a message calling for change in government in the eastern state.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Illegal immigrants grab jobs, pose security threats; this poll to make Bihar infiltrator-free: BJP leader Amit Shah.<p>"Roti should be flipped on the 'tawa' otherwise it would burn. 20 years is too long! Now, a Tejashwi government is necessary for making a new Bihar," he added.</p>