ED 'targeting' Sanjay Singh for raising Adani matter in Parliament: AAP

The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has “targeted” their Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

The party was reacting to the ED raids on the premises of Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

“Sanjay Singh kept on raising questions on the issue of Adani and this is why the raids are being conducted at his residence. The central agencies found nothing earlier and won't find anything today either. First, they conducted raids at the residence of some journalists yesterday and today, raids conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence,” AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said.

Sanjay Singh's father Dinesh Singh said they are cooperating with the ED.