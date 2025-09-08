Come September, the courts come alive

<p class="bodytext">If it is September, it must be US Open time, the tennis fan in me cries out. In fact, this annual ritual to visit New York starts several months earlier with the pre-sale of select tickets to Amex cardholders. After careful analysis and speculation, I secure coveted tickets for a few prime sessions. My wife, and sometimes other members of my family, become collateral damage as they get selected, on a random basis, to accompany me. </p>.<p class="bodytext">I usually attend matches that are at the quarterfinals stage or later, hoping to see star players in action. Each day, players and matches for the following day are assigned to different courts/ stadiums in an unpredictable manner. So, from the start of the tournament, I keep peering at the schedules, like an astrologer checking the alignment of stars, predicting which players will be playing on the days of my visit.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Preparation for the visit involves a variety of activities – loading the digital tickets on my smart phone, planning the subway route and determining the right size and contents for the backpack, including but not limited to sunscreen, hat and water bottle. </p>.Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head-to-head record before US Open final clash.<p class="bodytext">Fully armed with the essentials, I and my partner enter the venue, officially called the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, wading through a sea of humanity that is in attendance. It feels like I am at an international conference with hundreds of delegates from different countries, a true melting pot of global cultures. Trying and failing to get our bearings amidst the bewildering array of eateries, souvenir shops, gigantic display screens and crisscross paths, we seek guidance from the staff and volunteers strategically positioned to keep the crowd moving, and finally make it to the correct seats in the correct stadium.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The match, or ‘game’ if you prefer the prevalent sports lingo, begins with a thundering introduction of the players, accompanied by psychedelic lights and video displays of their respective careers. After the customary warm up time, the actual play commences. It is mesmerising to see the bullet like serves and incredibly angled shots as my favourite players float across the court like butterflies. It is an entirely different experience from watching the curated, live transmission on television. </p>.<p class="bodytext">As the match goes on, sometimes for as long as four hours when the players are well matched, people keep moving across in all directions, taking restroom breaks or bringing in food and drinks on delicately balanced trays. During the mandatory one-minute break after every two games in a set, camera shots of sections of the audience are displayed on the big screen, making people ecstatic at becoming instant celebrities. Many times, even a dull game becomes tolerable due to these added attractions, or distractions, depending on your outlook.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As a die-hard fan, I hop from court to court savouring the skills of different players, maximising the value of my annual pilgrimage to the temple of tennis.</p>