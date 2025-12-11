Menu
IndiGo crisis | Airline chief to appear before DGCA again on December 12 amid flight disruptions

IndiGo, in a regulatory filing, said that Elbers has been asked to appear on December 12, before the Committee of Officers at DGCA, which is examining the matter related to flight disruptions.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 14:51 IST
