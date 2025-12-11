<p>Guwahati: Police in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday said they arrested two men hailing from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on charges of spying. </p><p>The two were arrested on November 22 from rented houses near the state capital Itanagar. Police said the duo were arrested </p><p>for allegedly collecting sensitive information on troop movement and maintaining covert links with Pakistan-based handlers. A hunt is on for a few more associates, a police officer said.</p>.At least 21 workers from Assam feared dead in Arunachal accident, 18 bodies recovered.<p>Police said intelligence inputs suggested that they were trying to activate "anti-national operatives" in Arunachal Pradesh, a state sharing border with Tibet. </p><p>The first accused, Nazir Ahmad Malik of Kupwara district, was arrested on November 22 from a rented house in Ganga village near Itanagar. Later, another accused, Sabbir Ahmed was arrested based on Malik's confession, police said. </p>