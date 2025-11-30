Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Election Commission extends SIR schedule by one week

In a statement, the poll authority said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 08:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 08:10 IST
India NewsElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us