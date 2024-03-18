JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Electoral Bonds Case Live: SC to decide on SBI's unique number disclosure at 10:30 am

The Supreme Court will decide on the disclosure of unique numbers by the SBI today. On Friday, the court issued notice to the SBI for not disclosing complete details of the Electoral Bonds, which includes the unique alfa numeric numbers, these numbers are used to match each donation with the political party that received it. Track all the latest developments in the SBI hearing with DH!
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 03:14 IST

Highlights
03:0718 Mar 2024

03:0718 Mar 2024

03:0718 Mar 2024

03:0718 Mar 2024

A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the State Bank of India (SBI) to furnish to the Election Commission all the details of the Electoral Bonds sold for the period from March 1, 2018 till April 11, 2019 including the alpha numeric number, date of purchase, denomination and the name of the donor and the political parties within a time frame.

03:0718 Mar 2024

What are unique alfa numeric numbers?

Unique alfa numeric numbers are printed on each bond issued by the SBI. These numbers are used to match each donation with the political party that received it.

03:0718 Mar 2024

SC to decide whether SBI should disclose bond's unique numbers 

The Supreme Court will decide on the disclosure of unique numbers by the State Bank of India (SBI) today at 10:30 am.

On Friday, the apex court issued notice to the SBI for not disclosing complete details of the Electoral Bonds, which includes the unique alfa numeric numbers.

(Published 18 March 2024, 03:14 IST)
India News Supreme Court SBI Electoral bonds

