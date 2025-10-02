Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Electronics component manufacturing scheme attracts Rs 1.15 lakh crore in investment proposals: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The scheme offers targeted fiscal incentives for segment-specific products, these include, turnover linked incentive, capex incentive and hybrid incentive, which is a combination of both.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 12:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 12:40 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawInvestments

Follow us on :

Follow Us