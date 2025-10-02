Electronics component manufacturing scheme attracts Rs 1.15 lakh crore in investment proposals: Ashwini Vaishnaw

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) has attracted investment proposals totalling Rs 1.15 lakh crore from both domestic and foreign investors. </p><p>"Application window for Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme closed on September 30. We have received 249 applications with investment proposals of Rs 1,15,351 crore," Vaishnaw told media people. </p><p>The scheme, approved by the Cabinet on May 1, 2025, with a fiscal outlay of Rs 22,919 crore, with expected to attract investment worth Rs 59,350 crore. However, the response is nearly double, he said. </p><p>These proposals have significantly surpassed the targets for investment, employment, and production, far exceeding the objectives set during the scheme's formulation, he said. </p><p>The estimated production of electronics components under the scheme in the next six years will be about Rs10,34,700 Crores. The response is 2.2 times of the targeted Rs 4,56,000 crore worth of production under the scheme.</p>.India, EFTA trade pact to come into force from October 1; USD 100 billion investment in next 15 years.<p>"This reflects India’s growing stature on the global stage and the increasing confidence of the domestic industry, including MSMEs, which have shown strong interest in making the country self-reliant in electronics manufacturing," the minister said. </p><p>The ECM scheme aims to build a strong industrial ecosystem by attracting significant investments, both global and domestic in electronics manufacturing, boosting domestic production through capacity and capability development, and integrating Indian companies into Global Value Chains (GVCs).</p><p>The scheme offers targeted fiscal incentives for segment-specific products, these include, turnover linked incentive, capex incentive and hybrid incentive, which is a combination of both.</p><p>Vaishnaw also highlighted that the successful launch of ECM scheme would propel the nation to achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a Rs 44,33,607 crore ($500 billion) domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem by 2030-31. </p><p>The minister urged all states to seize the opportunity presented by the electronics sector and highlighted that the next focus will be on indigenizing raw materials required for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, including ultra-pure materials.</p>