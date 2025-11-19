Menu
Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Supreme Court grants interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order after senior advocate Aparna Bhat, appearing for Jagtap, said she has been in custody for over five years. Advocate Karishma Maria also appeared for Jagtap.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 09:58 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 09:58 IST
