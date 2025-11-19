<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A 15-year-old boy in Kerala was allegedly subjected to indoctrination by his mother and stepfather with the intention of making him join ISIS.</p><p><br>The Venjaramoodu police in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram registered a case against the boy's mother and her second husband, who are now believed to be in the UK now.</p>.Two boys detained in Chhattisgarh for alleged links with ISIS.<p>Central intelligence agencies were learnt to have collected details of the case which was registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on November 14.</p><p>According to police sources, the boy's mother, who also hails from Thiruvananthapuram, initially married a native of Pathanamthitta district and the couple along with their son was in the UK. The woman later converted to Islam.</p><p>The second accused, who was their family friend, got acquainted with the woman and subsequently the woman got separated from her first husband. The boy was staying with the woman and her second husband in the UK. </p><p>The boy's step father tried to indoctrinate the boy by showing videos related to Islamic extremism during the last couple of years. His mother also supported it. Later the boy returned to Kerala and was admitted to a religious study centre. The study centre authorities noticed unnatural behavior in the boy and alerted his relatives. They subsequently reported the matter to the police.</p><p>Police sources said that the case was registered on the basis of the child's statement. The veracity of the allegations were being examined and hence further details could not be disclosed now.</p>