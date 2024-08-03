Elon Musk reacts as 9-year-old picture of his children with PM Narendra Modi goes viral

Billionaire Elon Musk has reacted to a nine-year-old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his children.

The picture was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user DogeDesigner with the caption, "Elon Musk & his kids with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi."

The SpaceX CEO commented on the post and wrote, "Damian & Kai," the names of his children.

The heartwarming picture shows PM Modi shaking hands with Elon's son while he is also visible in the frame. The post has more than ten thousand likes and over seven hundred reposts.

Several X users have replied with pictures and videos of Musk with his children under the viral post.