Elon Musk reacts as 9-year-old picture of his children with PM Narendra Modi goes viral

Billionaire Elon Musk has reacted to a nine-year-old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his children.
The picture was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user DogeDesigner with the caption, "Elon Musk & his kids with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi."
The SpaceX CEO commented on the post and wrote, "Damian & Kai," the names of his children.
The heartwarming picture shows PM Modi shaking hands with Elon's son while he is also visible in the frame. The post has more than ten thousand likes and over seven hundred reposts.
Several X users have replied with pictures and videos of Musk with his children under the viral post.
"Elon Musk and his kids meeting Prime Minister Modi—such a cool moment!," wrote one of the users while another commented, "Its an old pic we want latest one."
Musk has 12 children from his past relationships. The children visible in the picture, Damian and Kai are from his first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk. The couple had twins in 2004 and triplets in 2006. Damian and Kai were born along with Saxon in 2006.
Musk has been married three times, twice to the same woman, and has had several high-profile relationships in the past.
The X owner married Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2000. They had six children together, including a set of twins and triplets. Unfortunately, their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at ten weeks old. The couple divorced in 2008.
Musk later married British actress Talulah Riley in 2010. They divorced in 2012 but remarried in 2013. Their second marriage also ended in divorce, finalized in 2016.
In addition to his marriages, Musk has been in relationships with several other high-profile figures, including actress Amber Heard and musician Grimes.
