Eminent cardiac surgeon Dr M S Valiathan passes away

Congress minister Jairam Ramesh posted an obituary for Valiathan.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 July 2024, 04:13 IST

Congress minister Jairam Ramesh took to 'X' to remember Dr M S Valiathan, an eminent cardiac surgeon from Kerala after he passed away on July 18.

"Dr M S Valiathan, one of India's greatest cardiac surgeons, has just passed away after leading a very multi-faceted life," he said.

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology in Thiruvananthapuram and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education are two institutions that are a tribute to his vision and contributions. He pioneered the development of the medical devices industry with his inventions like low-cost prosthetic valves, disposable blood bags, oxygenators, etc," Ramesh added.

Published 18 July 2024, 04:13 IST
India NewsKerala

