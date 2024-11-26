Home
'Ensure safety of minorities': India on arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Das in Bangladesh

The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das.
PTI
26 November 2024

There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement said.

"We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.

26 November 2024
