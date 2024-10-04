Escalation in US-China trade war may help India to increase exports, attract investments: GTRI

<p>New Delhi: The escalation in the US-China trade war is expected to help India increase its exports and attract investments from American companies, think tank GTRI said on Friday.</p>.<p>They said that last month, the US Senate introduced two bills that could intensify the trade war and have major global economic impacts if passed.</p>.West Asia conflict hurting India's trade with Israel, Jordan, Lebanon: GTRI.<p>The 'Neither Permanent Nor Normal Trade Relations Act' (PNTR Act) and the 'Axing Non-Market Tariff Evasion Act' (ANTE Act) aim to counter China's trade practices by raising tariffs and imposing new trade barriers.</p>.<p>The PNTR Act seeks to phase out China's favourable trade status, while the ANTE Act targets non-market economies like China and Russia with tougher measures, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.</p>.<p>"While these bills aim to protect US industries, they also create opportunities for countries like India to grow their manufacturing sectors.</p>.<p>"As US companies look for alternatives to China, India could see increased investment in electronics, textiles, and manufacturing, enhancing its position in global supply chains," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.</p>.<p>In this background, he said, India should reconsider its proposals to invite Chinese firms and investment aimed at boosting exports.</p>.<p>The higher tariffs on Chinese products present an opportunity for India to strengthen its manufacturing sector, he added.</p>.<p>He also said that both bills create a potential for growth in local industries.</p>.<p>"As US companies reduce their reliance on China, India's expanding manufacturing sector, especially in electronics, textiles, and other industries, could attract more investment," he said.</p>.<p>The GTRI suggested to the government that India should actively work to attract investment from multinational companies seeking alternatives to China.</p>.<p>It will be essential to boost domestic production capabilities, especially in electronics, machinery, textiles, and solar panel manufacturing, to fill the gap left by reduced Chinese imports to the US.</p>.<p>"India should also reconsider inviting Chinese firms for export-related investments, as US actions against Chinese companies could impact India's own exports if tied to Chinese investments," it said.</p>