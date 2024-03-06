ESIC approves Rs 1,128 crore for construction of seven hospitals

New Delhi: Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has approved Rs 1,128.21 crore for construction of seven ESI Hospitals in Karnataka, UP, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Standing Committee of ESIC on Tuesday under the chairpersonship of Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra, a labour ministry statement said.

The seven ESI Hospitals will be constructed at Harohalli, Narsapura, Bommasandra (Karnataka), Merrut, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) and Duburi (Odisha).

Construction of these hospitals will start soon. They will add 800 beds to the existing medical care infrastructure of ESIC, the statement added.