Even if more musicians boycott us, we will not change our decision: Madras Music Academy

Chitraveena exponent Ravikiran, who had received the Sangita Kalanidhi Award in 2017, but who has not been performing at the Academy since 2018, has stated that he would be returning his award in protest.

“The Academy has seen many such storms over the years and has proven its resilience. Even if more musicians join in, we will stand firm in our decision. This year will be our 98th annual convocation and concerts. The institution is bigger than individuals,” Murali told PTI over the phone.

Murali said he had received the letter by Ranjani and Gayatri yesterday and before he could send them a reply, they had put out the content of the letter in their social media pages.