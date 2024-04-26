EVM-VVPAT verdict: 'Vested groups undermining every achievement in recent years,' says Supreme Court

"There seems to be a concerted effort to discredit, diminish, and weaken the progress of this great nation on every possible frontier. Any such effort, or rather attempt, has to be nipped in the bud. No Constitutional court, far less this court, would allow such attempt to succeed as long as it (the court) has a say in the matter," Justice Datta said.

The judge said he had serious doubt as regards the bona fides of the petitioning association when it sought a reversion to the old order of the paper ballot system.

"Irrespective of the fact that in the past efforts of the petitioning association in bringing about electoral reforms have borne fruit, the suggestion put forth appeared inexplicable. Question of reverting to the “paper ballot system”, on facts and in the circumstances, does not and cannot arise. It is only improvements in the EVMs or even a better system that people would look forward to in the ensuing years," he wrote in his separate judgment.

Justice Datta said while rational scepticism of the status quo is desirable in a healthy democracy, this court cannot allow the entire process of the underway General Elections to be called into question and upended on mere apprehension and speculation of the petitioners.