Ex-health secretary Preeti Sudan is new UPSC chairperson

"The President has... approved the appointment of Preeti Sudan, Member, UPSC for performing the duties of Chairman, UPSC with effect from August 1, 2024, till further orders or till April 29, 2025, whichever is earlier," the order dated July 29 said.

A 1983-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Sudan has served in various capacities, including as Union health secretary for three years till July 2020.

The President has also accepted the resignation of Soni with effect from July 31, the order said.

Soni had submitted his resignation on July 4, it said.