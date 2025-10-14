Menu
Ex-intelligence chief formatted device, not cooperating in phone tapping case, Telangana tells Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, submitted that the investigation was not progressing due to Rao's 'non-cooperation'.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 16:04 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 16:04 IST
