Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ex-IRS officer Ganapati Bhat appointed as secretary to committee probing Justice Yashwant Varma cash row

The order of appointment of Bhat, a 1989-batch IRS officer who hails from Uttara Kannada, by Speaker Om Birla was issued on Friday.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 12:46 IST
India NewsIRS

Follow us on :

Follow Us