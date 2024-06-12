Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ex-MLC and BJP veteran Madhu Deolekar passes away

Following the formation of the BJP, Deolekar was assigned the role of the party general secretary for its Mumbai unit, the functionary said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 16:18 IST
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 16:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

MumbaI: Former MLC Madhu Deolekar, who was associated with RSS, Jan Sangh and BJP, passed away at his residence here at the age of 92 on Wednesday, a BJP functionary said.

Following the formation of the BJP, Deolekar was assigned the role of the party general secretary for its Mumbai unit, the functionary said.

He served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1978 to 1988.

Deolekar's final rites will take place in Khar Road area, the functionary said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2024, 16:18 IST
India NewsBJPRSSMahrashtraveteran

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT