Ex-MLC and BJP veteran Madhu Deolekar passes away

MumbaI: Former MLC Madhu Deolekar, who was associated with RSS, Jan Sangh and BJP, passed away at his residence here at the age of 92 on Wednesday, a BJP functionary said.
Following the formation of the BJP, Deolekar was assigned the role of the party general secretary for its Mumbai unit, the functionary said.
He served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1978 to 1988.
Deolekar's final rites will take place in Khar Road area, the functionary said.
Published 12 June 2024, 16:18 IST