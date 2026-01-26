Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, LoPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi attend R-Day parade

A large number of diplomats were present too.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiRepublic DayMallikarjun KhargeJagdeep Dhankhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us