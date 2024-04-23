JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till May 7

The court also extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till May 7.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 08:49 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 April 2024, 08:49 IST)
India NewsArvind KejriwalK Kavitha

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT